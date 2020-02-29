Wild Rumour Has It DC's Superman Henry Cavill will Play Marvel's Wolverine in Captain Marvel Sequel

The sequel of Brie Larson starrer Captain Marvel has been given a go ahead. Many MCU fans have been speculating what the sequel will do to improve upon its original, which wasn't quite hailed as brilliant piece of superhero cinema. The original film failed to do anything new with the Marvel formula, lacking the stylistic verve of James Gunn or Taika Waitti's efforts with Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: Ragnarok.

So one can't blame fans for believing that Captain Marvel 2 may be changing its formula in a big way. One of those big changes, rumour has it, could be featuring the debut of Wolverine, played by Henry Cavill. This would be quite an event for the MCU, as it would be the first example of the newly-acquired Fox properties crossing over with Disney's established universe, screengeek.net reported, quoting The Quartering.

Now that Disney and Marvel Studios have all of their Fox properties back, fans have been wondering who will be in the new X-Men and the new Fantastic Four. Captain Marvel is teaming up with Wolverine in the comics, so there is a basis for this rumour.



DC and Warner Bros weren't able to properly use Henry Cavill as Superman. The Justice League debacle appeared to be another nail in the coffin for Cavill's take on the Man of Steel, though he has publicly stated that he would like to return. He is currently playing the lead character in fantasy TV series The Witcher on Netflix.

