Will a Mr India Sequel Happen? Anil Kapoor Has an Answer
There were talks that Anil and Sridevi would be back for the follow-up of the movie, originally directed by Shekhar Kapur.
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, on the fate of a probable Mr India sequel, said it will happen when it has to happen and that Sridevi and Amrish Puri are surely missed. At the green carpet of the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards here on Sunday, Anil was asked about the sequel of the 1987 entertainer.
"Every film has its own destiny. And when it's going to happen, it's will happen," Kapoor said.
Short on words over his co-actor and sister-in-law Sridevi's demise earlier this year, Anil said: "Now you know... she... you know... she obviously... We will miss her, we will miss Amrish Puri, Mogambo... But life goes on.
"We miss all of them and we will try our best to follow their legacy and so that we can make them proud, we make a good film and they appreciate it."
The actor, who has clocked 35 years in the film industry and whose latest release is Race 3, is now looking forward to Fanney Khan.
The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra production's first poster came out on Sunday. Its teaser will be out soon.
"People have loved the poster. It is trending on social media in India. Now I am looking forward to the film," the actor said.
"Fanney Khan" also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. The film is releasing on August 3.
