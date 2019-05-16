English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Academy Awards Go Hostless Again? Oscars Without Host is OK With Us, Says ABC's Karey Burke
The Academy Awards in 2020 may also end up having no host, just like this year's Oscar's ceremony.
Image: Reuters
The Academy Awards in 2020 may also end up having no host, just like this year's Oscar's ceremony, if ABC Entertainment head Karey Burke is to be believed.
"I believe we will not mess with that format to the best of our ability," variety.com quoted Burke as saying on the idea that next year's Oscars could also be without a host.
Burke said she was not saying yes or no to the idea of Jimmy Kimmel hosting the Oscars in 2020, a real possibility given the fact Kimmel recently signed a three-year extension of his deal with the network.
She was happy that this year's Oscars telecast was up in the ratings compared to last year at a time when most award shows have seen noticeable drop offs in their live ratings.
This year's telecast attracted attention due to the fact that ABC and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences were unable to find a host for the ceremony.
Comedian Kevin Hart had been attached to host it, but just days after that was announced, Hart stepped down after some of his controversial tweets from nearly a decade ago resurfaced. After that, it was decided the show would go on with no host.
