Will Adipurush Be The First Film To Be Shot At Proposed Film City In UP?

The proposed Film City in Greater Noida is likely to have more than 24 committees and the first film to be shot could be 'Adipurush'- a high-tech action drama similar to Baahubali.

According to sources, lyricist Manoj Muntashir, filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Ashok Pandit, have shown interest in collaborating with the ambitious plan to set up a dedicated infotainment zone in order to bring diversity of content in Bollywood.

In the recent Yamuna Authority Board meeting, the proposal to make feasibility and detailed project report (DPR) was cleared. DPR will be prepared by an independent body. Whether it is going to be a public-private model and how much share the state government will have, will be known only after when DPR is prepared.

Meanwhile, film 'Adipurush' is also likely to be shot in the proposed Film City in Sector 21 at Greater Noida in the next 3-4 months. The film is said to be a high-tech action drama. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ram is addressed as Adi Purusha.

Proposed Film City is 45 minutes away from Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Sector 21 Greater Noida falls between Hasnapur and Indraprastha.

Speaking to News18, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, said, "The local artists will have opportunities to showcase their talent. The artists from northern states, who could not afford to go to Mumbai, will now have a platform in the state-of-the-art Film City in UP. It will also help in generating employment."

Sources tell us that it was Singh who convinced the local farmers for the Film City.

Key highlights of the infotainment zone:

Approximately 1,000 acres of land has been identified for the project

Approximately Industrial area is 780 acres

220 acres of land will be reserved for commercial activities

It will be connected through rapid rail and high speed trains

Sector 21 is situated along the Yamuna Expressway

At a distance of 12km from Eastern Peripheral Expressway