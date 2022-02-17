Will Ajith's Valimai Challenge Rajinikanth and Vijay's Box Office Supremacy?

Rajinikanth is still number one in Tamil cinema in terms of box office collection. Next to him is Vijay. After Vijay, there is Ajith. This lineup has been in place for many years. Rajinikanth’s 2.0, directed by Shankar, topped the box office in Tamil Nadu. Vijay’s Sarkar and Master are also ahead of Ajith’s films in terms of box office collection.

Ajith’s films have not been able to surpass the box office records created by Rajini and Vijay films because they have coincided with other major releases. However, Ajith’s Valimai is expected to shatter records as it releases on February 24 with no major release in its vicinity.

Valimai is one of the most anticipated Tamil films, and the film’s two-year delay has heightened Ajith’s fans’ excitement, as the picture is planned for a never-before-seen big release on February 24.

Ajith has a large fan base all over the world, but particularly in Madurai. The city’s adoration for the actor is evident throughout the premiere of his films. As a result, the makers of Valimai have taken over all of Madurai’s theatres for the film’s release, setting a new record.

Valimai is set to occupy most of Tamil Nadu theatres on February 24. The film is well poised to make box office records as fans have been waiting for a long time to watch it.

In the Telugu states, too, Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak will be the only film giving competition to Valimai.

Valimai, directed by H Vinoth, stars Ajith and Kartikeya as the protagonist and antagonist, respectively, with other well-known personalities in supporting roles. The film produced by Boney Kapoor will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

