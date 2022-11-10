Will Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Pose For Media With Baby Girl Outside Hospital?

On November 6, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Ever since they announced their bundle of joy’s arrival, Ranbir and Alia’s childhood photos are also doing the rounds on social media of late.

Amid all this, ardent fans of the celebrity couple are hoping to catch a glimpse of their newborn. Since a lot of celebs come outside the hospital to pose for the paparazzi after their child’s birth, similarly, fans have been waiting for Ranbir and Alia’s first pictures with their daughter with bated breath. However, their expectations might not be fulfilled, suggested an Instagram post by Viral Bhayani.

On November 9, Bhayani shared a video of Ranbir leaving for the hospital in his car on Instagram. Along with sharing the video, he wrote, “No scene for the pics as the couple may not pose at the hospital gate with their newborn.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Soon after their baby girl’s birth, Alia Bhatt shared the news with fans in a heartfelt note on social media. “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed PARENTS! Love love love, Alia and Ranbir,” read the note. Soon after the post surfaced on the internet, fans flooded its comments section with congratulatory wishes for the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)



In addition to fans, a lot of celebrities from the film fraternity also congratulated them on becoming parents.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt announced their pregnancy two months after their marriage. The love birds tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14 this year. The much-talked-about wedding was attended by their family and close friends only.

Read all the Latest Movies News here