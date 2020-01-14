Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Will Alia Bhatt Be Singing Songs for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Alia Bhatt's character will be focussed on looking practical and authentic instead of appearing glamorous in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 6:38 PM IST
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is currently fulfilling her dream of working with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film which is set in historical Mumbai is currently pushing the actress out of her comfort zone.

A source close to the project recently revealed that Bhatt will not be lisping any songs for the film but will be singing them herself. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama the source said also revealed that her character would be more focused on looking practical rather than glamorous.

"Alia plays a gangster and will stay in character. Sanjay Bhansali has composed some earthy folk songs for Alia. But she won't lip-sync them. The songs will be played in the background. In that sense, this is Bhansali's first realistic drama since Black. Her clothes would be coarse and practical, and her look would be minimalistic. There will be no concession to glamour this time. She won't have a second chance while dubbing. Her dialogue delivery while shooting would be final."

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a character from Hussain Zaidi's book titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film will focus on the dramatic and intense journey of the character from her beginning to becoming one of the city's most powerful mafia heads residing in Kamathipura. The film is set to release on September 11 this year.

