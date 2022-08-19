Will Allu Arjun Use Grand Mega Carnival Event To Pacify Chiranjeevi Fans ?

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been ruling the roost for more than 40 years now and his popularity in the Telugu-speaking states knows no bounds. He is often compared to leading men in the industry half his age. Having said that, there is always a perpetual battle between fans of Chiranjeevi and fans of current heartthrob Allu Arjun.

Social media is full of bickering between fans of both the stars and it often turns ugly with name calling and trolling. Some unconfirmed reports also say that the two stars do not see eye to eye. However, Allu Arjun has the perfect chance to pacify fans of Chiranjeevi in the coming days.

Chiranjeevi’s elder brother Nagendra Babu recently, at a press meet, stated that the Megastar’s birthday this year will be celebrated on an unprecedented scale. Titled the Grand Mega Carnival Event, it will be held on Aug 22. It is the first time in the country that a carnival is being held to commemorate an actor’s birthday.

“There is more to Chiranjeevi garu than just being an actor. He has been engaging in humanitarian-minded charitable endeavours. He has always wished that his endeavours would help those in need,” Nagendra Babu said, addressing the media in the press meet. The biggest takeaway from the press meet was that Nagendra Babu promised to reveal an unknown secret about Chiranjeevi at the carnival.

“The Mega Carnival will never be forgotten. Everyone is invited to take part. We will do our best to accommodate all Mega fans. I’m going to reveal a secret that nobody knows during the carnival on the podium,” he said. However, he also said that their youngest brother Pawan Kalyan will not be able to attend the carnival because of his political commitments.

Now, since the carnival is open to all and many biggies of Tollywood are expected to visit, all eyes are on Allu Arjun as fans wait to see whether he attends the carnival. Allu Arjun recently tweeted about Allu Ramalingaiah and termed him “foundation”. This irked Mega fans, who say Chiranjeevi laid the foundation for Allu Arjun to be the leading man in movies and that Allu Arjun is ungrateful. Allu Arjun’s presence at the Grand Mega Carnival event may pacify Chiranjeevi fans for the time being.

