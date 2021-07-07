CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#DilipKumar#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#CabinetReshuffle
Home» News»Movies»Cinema History Will Always be Before Dilip Kumar and After Dilip Kumar, Says Amitabh Bachchan
1-MIN READ

Cinema History Will Always be Before Dilip Kumar and After Dilip Kumar, Says Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar, Image: Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar, Image: Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar worked together in 1982 film Shakti. Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning in a Mumbai hospital.

Amitabh Bachchan has mourned the death of Dilip Kumar, who passed away aged 98 on Wednesday early morning in a hospital in Mumbai.

Bachchan paid his tribute to the “institution" on Twitter.

He wrote: “An institution has gone.. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be ‘before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar’.. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss.. Deeply saddened.."

RELATED NEWS

“An epic era has drawn curtains… Never to happen again," he added.

Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan co-starred in the 1982 film “Shakti".

Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning due to age-related illness. He was 98, and he died at Hinduja Hospital where he had been admitted for breathing issues.

The thespian’s close aide and family friend told IANS: “He passed away peacefully this morning in the presence of Saira Ji and other family members and doctors."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 07, 2021, 10:39 IST