Will Ankita Lokhande Miss Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta 2? Actor Has This to Say

Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Pavitra Rishta,’ starring Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is arguably one of the most-watched shows in Indian television to date. After seven long years, the makers have decided to bring it back as ‘Pavitra Rishta 2.0’ with Shaheer Sheikh attached to play the role of Manav which was originally played by Sushant opposite Ankita who played Archana. On Friday, the paparazzi spotted actor Ankita outside her home and asked her a few questions about the upcoming show. When asked about Pavitra Rishta 2.0, she expressed her excitement about the sequel. However, when a photographer asked her if she would miss Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita responded, “Chotu bade ho jaao (grow up, Chotu)" and left in her car.

Ankita and Sushant had met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta and had fallen in love. They were in a relationship for about six years and parted ways in 2016. Sushant was found dead inside his Bandra apartment on June 14 last year.

Ankita has been very vocal about Sushant since his unfortunate demise. From supporting his family to demanding justice for him, she has done it all. But in an interview a few months ago, she opened up about the toll it took on her, and how she had to face so much hatred from internet trolls. Even her current partner Vicky Jain couldn’t escape the trolls.

“We (Sushant and Ankita) suddenly became the perfect couple, while Vicky was touted as the worst. I really want to ask people if that was the case, where were you when we broke up? Why didn’t you let him know how good I was for him back then?", the Manikarnika actress had told Bollywood Bubble.

