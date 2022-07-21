Will Anupam Mittal Return to Shark Tank Season 2? Here's What Entrepreneur Has to Say

Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal opened up about the show and his plans of being a part of the next season in a recent interview. The Founder of People Group was one of the sharks on the business reality TV series Shark Tank India, which gained a lot of popularity among the Indian audience.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Anupam Mittal shared his enthusiasm and said, “I was always excited for Shark Tank, and I think it's going to have a long inning. So yea, season 2 should be power-packed.”

Talking about the next season, the Shaadi.com founder said that he was unsure but hopes to be a part of the show since it will not be fun otherwise.

He also spoke about how the contestants used the publicity they got from the show for their benefit. Referring to Sippline glass masks, a product that got roasted by the judges and produced a lot of meme content, Mittal said that the way its founder leveraged the popularity was commendable.

Talking about another company that came to ask for investments on the show, Mittal said, “Another business that I invested in Skippi, which was ice pops. Chuski jisko hum bachpan mein bolte the. It wasn’t a branded national player, but he has done a remarkable job. When he came to Shark Tank he had a business of Rs 6 lakh a month, and within six months he has reached Rs 3 crore a month. So there are many good companies that have come out of the ones that I have invested in. So I am very happy.”

Shark Tank is inspired by an American TV series which goes by the same name. The show has been produced in multiple countries. In India, it was aired on Sony Entertainment Television in December 2021.

Along with Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta of boAt, Ashneer Grover of BharatPe, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart and Vineeta Singh of SUGAR Cosmetics also graced the judging panel on the show.

