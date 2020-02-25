Will Anurag Really Kill Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kayy 2?

Kasautii Zindagi Kayy 2 never fails to offer masala to its viewers in any of its episode. The show is getting interesting with each passing episode.It is one of the most-watched daily soap with its current TRP topping the charts.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which returned with a reboot a year-and-a-half ago, will offer something unexpected to its viewers in upcoming episodes. Earlier, Komolika tried to get rid of Prerna by attempting to kill her several times, but often Anurag would save her. Sometimes, Prerna also got saved because of her luck. But this time, Prerna’s savior, Anurag, will kill her, reported Mumbai Mirror, quoting producer Ekta Kapoor.

Confirming the end, Ekta said, “Yes, this will happen."

The producer also pointed out that they wanted to show the darker side of love. Ekta said that audience will see betrayal at its peak when Anurag kill Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kayy 2.

The makers have planned the plot in an interesting manner. She will go into labour and Anurag will rush her to a hospital. In an unexpected turn of events, he will kill her. It is being said that Anurag has lost his memory and this could be the reason he does not remember that Prerna is pregnant.

The makers of the show are also planning to take a time leap and introduce some new characters.