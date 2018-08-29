Will Aryan Khan and Khushi Kapoor Make Their Dream Debut With Karan Johar’s Film?

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter Janhvi has already impressed the audiences with her performance in her Bollywood debut Dhadak. And now, it’s their younger daughter Khushi’s turn to charm the audiences with her acting skills.If reports are to be believed then Khushi is all set to enter the world of films with Karan Johar’s production. Karan also introduced Janhvi in Bollywood.A report in Deccan Chronicle suggests that Khushi will make her debut opposite none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan. It’s being said that Karan and his production team has already started looking out for interesting scripts.“Khushi will be launched sooner rather than later, and that too by Karan Johar. Karan’s taken over that responsibility from Boney. Though Khushi’s debut is being kept a well-guarded secret, they’ve already started looking for a suitable script,” a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.However, nothing has been officially announced by the makers.Aryan and Khushi are unarguably two of the most-talked about Bollywood star-kids. While Khushi is known for setting fashion trends whenever she steps out, Aryan, too, has time and again taken the Internet by storm with his public appearances.Meanwhile, Karan recently announced his most ambitious project Takht, which will see Bollywood’s several A-listers sharing screen space together. The film, set in the Mughal era, will go on floors next year and will hit theatres in 2020.