Will Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar Enter Karnataka Politics? What We Know

After the unfortunate death of Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar, it is his wife Ashwini who is handling Puneeth’s business. It has been a year since Ashwini is handling Puneeth Rajkumar’s home production, PRK Productions. Earlier, she and Puneeth fans celebrated the Puneeth Parva and amassed admirers of the late actor. But now a few media reports suggest Ashwini’s entrance into politics.

In Kannada, the family of Puneeth Rajkumar receives the utmost respect from the people. Moreover, they have a mass appeal. Hence, politicians from major parties are trying to connect with Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar so she can join the party. If not as a full-time member, many political parties want her to be a star campaigner. Kannada political groups will leave no stone unturned to convince her to join a rally as a member. Another report from the media suggested that Ashwini has rejected the proposal from the parties.

On November 1, Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously received the coveted Karnataka Ratna Award. Both Rajinikanth and Jr. NTR paid respect to the deceased actor. Jr. NTR’s moving speech also went viral. Puneeth’s genuine grin and pleasant demeanour, according to NTR, were sufficient to win over the public.

In addition to being a lovely human being, he added Puneeth was a superb son, actor, father, dancer, and singer. NTR revealed that he came to the ceremony as a close friend of Puneeth, not as an actor.

The Chief Minister revealed Puneeth’s selection for the prize at the Puneetha Namana, an occasion hosted by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in association with the Sandalwood film community. It’s interesting to note that the late Rajkumar, father of Puneeth, and poet Kuvempu were among the inaugural recipients of the Karnataka Ratna award in 1992.

Puneeth, also known as Appu, and the power star, made his screen debut at the age of six months. For the film Bettada Hoovu, he received a national award for best child actor. He then made a comeback as a leading guy in 2002, showing up in 29 movies.

