Will Avengers 4 Trailer See Iron Man and Captain America Reuniting?
After making the fans restless with the climax of 'Avengers: Infinity War', Marvel has got them on the edge with the trailer date nearing.
Image Courtesy: Avengers/ Instagram
After making the fans restless with the climax of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel has got them talking about the soon-to-be released trailer of Avengers 4.
As per the reports, the trailer will land on November 28. A 'very special' screening for Avengers: Infinity War has been organised by Collider, and speculations are rife that the trailer will be launched during the screening.
The event has been scheduled for November 28, and will be followed by a Q&A session with directors Joe & Anthony Russo.
Incidentally, the first trailer for Infinity War was also released around the same time on last year, on November 29.
Although, Marvel hasn’t made any official announcements regarding the trailer release. However, Kevin Feige, president of the Marvel studios, had previously stated that the trailer would be released before the end of the year.
Earlier some leaked details about the trailer made rounds on the internet. The leaked details also give away the title and insight into the background score. A report in MCU Cosmic claims that the title of the upcoming Avengers film is Avengers: Annihilation. Apparently, the background music for the trailer is a new remixed variation of Dust and Light track titled Nevermore. Composed by Twelve Titans Music, Dust and Light was used in the trailer of The Hobbit movies.
Talking about the trailer, of late, a trailer description is also making rounds on the internet. A Reddit user detailed out a shot-by-shot description of the Avengers 4 trailer and titled the film as 'Avengers: Annihilation.' According to the post, the trailer will show Captain America and Iron Man reuniting. It elaborates sequences of the Battle of New York, time travel and the Quantum Realm.
Giving a glimpse of the post-apocalyptic NYC, the write-up narrates a grey-haired Tony Stark and Ant-Man. "We see Captain Marvel floating with her fists on fire and her eyes lit up. Thanos in the soul stone with young Gamora screaming at him Loki and Thor fighting off Chitauri together. And Tony handing Steve a brand new shield in the Wakandan throne room. (Cuts back to Tony and Scott) Tony opens the orange briefcase as Scott hands him an illuminated bracelet. Tony asks: 'How?... Is this even possible?' The final shot before the title reveal is an Infinity Stone disappearing from Thanos' damaged gauntlet," reads the post.
Though it is a fan-made trailer it sounds absolutely in-sync with what one can expect from Russo Brothers.
Since nothing is confirmed at this point, fans will have to wait for Marvel to start teasing the trailer and other details.
Avengers 4 will hit the screens in May next year, concluding the Avengers Universe in MCU.
OK, here we go, 3 quick questions, answers direct from Kevin Feige's mouth— (@ErickWeber) October 26, 2018
1) AVENGERS 4 trailer "before the end of the year"
2) Namor COULD make an appearance, still deciding IF & when
3) GUARDIANS 3 status "on hold"
