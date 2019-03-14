Will Ayushmann Khurrana's AndhaDhun Break Dangal's Record in China?

Ayushmann Khurrana's blockbuster hit Andhadhun will release in China as Piano Player.Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, Andhadhun is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film has been distributed internationally by Eros International, read a statement.Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Studios, said, "I am happy to announce that Viacom18 Studios has secured its maiden release in China and that too with our favourite film Andhadhun. I am very excited about our film's prospect at the China box office and celebrating what is a major first for the studio."The film is the first China release for Raghavan.He said, "I am super thrilled that Andhadhun is releasing in China. Ten years back, on a visit to China, I walked into a Beijing Cafe and was zapped to see Nasir Husain's Caravan playing on a big screen. Dubbed in Chinese, except for the songs. I was told the film was the favourite Indian film of that generation. I am curious how the Chinese audience responds to our musical thriller."Viacom18 Studios along with Eros International has now partnered with Tang Media Partners to release the thriller in China.Kumar Ahuja, President - Business Development, Eros International, also said: "China being a home to many Bollywood lovers, has made Andhadhun one of the most anticipated release. Fans in the country can now witness the magic of Andhadhun unfold in theatres across the country."To this, Kevin Tang, CEO, Tang Media Partners, added, "This film will be the first India movie of its genre that is released in China. We will do our best job in its marketing and distribution campaign."The film, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte, opened to rave reviews in India on October 5 last year.