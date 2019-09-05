Will Batla House’s Success Change Things for Newcomer Aditi Gulati?

Aditi Gulati, who marked her Bollywood debut with Batla House, is looking forward to gain more from the commercial success of the film. The actress plays a role of a television journalist in director Nikhhil Advani’s film.

Gulati describes how she got the role. She said, “I was randomly introduced by my friend to one of the casting directors at a gathering, thereafter I got a call from the casting team that they would like to audition me for a character role for Batla house. When I received this call, I was at work. So, just for fun and with no expectations, I auditioned for this particular character and within 3 hours I got a call again saying that I have been finalised.”

“I come from a corporate world. I never thought of becoming an actor before but god has been extremely kind to me,” added Gulati.

Batla House, based on a true story, has been doing well at the box office. The film recreates the events of a shootout that happened in the National Capital in 2008. The film released alongside Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and held its ground.

Last year too, John and Akshay had clashed at the box office when Satyameva Jayate and Gold released together. Even then, both the films tested success.

