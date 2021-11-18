Will be Back After Maternity Break: Farina Azad, Who Plays Venpaa on Bharti Kannamma

Bharti Kannamma, which airs on Vijay TV, is taking viewers on a roller coaster ride with a lot of twists and turns. Actor Farina Azad, who plays Dr Venpaa in the show, is seen engaging in elaborate schemes to get the male lead Bharathi’s attention, despite knowing that he is married. Her evil tricks to trouble the female lead Kanamma are of great interest to viewers, who are glued to the show every night.

Farina, who plays Venpaa, is the reason why the leads Bharathi and Kannamma have been separated from each other for more than eight years. However, eight years later, she is still creating complications in their lives by not letting them unite and live happily with their children.

Farina announced her pregnancy a few months ago, on her social media account. She also shared photos of her pregnancy on social media. Following this news, fans were not sure whether Farina would continue to star in the show. Also, her track in the show was suspended for some time, further fueling the rumours that she might quit. People were, in fact, saying that she has indeed left the show.

A few days ago, though, Farina announced on Instagram that she has given birth to a son. She posted pictures of herself and her husband and told her fans that the baby was healthy. She also said that she would be back on the show after a short maternity break.

Farina is married to Ubaidh Rahman, who is also a huge star in the Tamil film and television industry.

