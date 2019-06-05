Will Bharat Establish Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Supremacy Over Box Office?

He has the cheekiness, she has the grace. If he is a mass entertainer, she is an audience puller. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are two box office magnets who have put the screen on fire with their incredible paring many times.

After mesmerising the audience with five films together, Salman is back with Bharat, a period drama film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, alongside his most successful associate in the film industry, Katrina.

The Salman-Katrina pair has earlier featured in films like-- Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Yuvvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat is also the pair’s second film with director Ali Abbas Zafar, who previously helmed the 2017 hit action film Tiger Zinda Hai. Before Bharat gets into a box office battle, here’s how the pair’s earlier films have performed at the box office.

The 2005 release Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya became a box office hit and collected Rs 2.4 crore on day one. With a positive word of mouth, the film raked in Rs 6.95 crore in its first weekend.

Next, the pair was roped in by filmmaker David Dhawan in Partner (2007), along with Govinda and Lara Datta. This out and out comedy received much appreciation from the audience and earned Rs 5.38 crore on day one. The film went on to collect Rs 16.57 crore in its first weekend.

Yuvvraaj released the next year. It wasn’t exactly a commercially successful venture as it earned approximately Rs 9.02 crore overall. But once again, their on-screen pairing was lauded by the audience.

After a gap of four years, the two were back on the screen together with Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, again on Eid. Becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2012, it broke a number of records and raked in Rs 30.61 crore on the first day of its release. The film became a rage among the audience and collected Rs 56.11 crore over the weekend.

Taking the Tiger franchise forward, Ali Abbas Zafar brought the hit pair together for Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Once again, the two smeared magic on the screen and the film collected Rs 34.12 on the first day. With three day nett collections standing over Rs 1.14 billion, Tiger Zinda Hai had the second highest opening weekend of all time (after Bahubali 2: The Conclusion) and the highest opening weekend of all time in the Hindi film industry.

Bharat that has released on Eid, enjoys an extended weekend. Despite India’s first cricket world cup match against South Africa, the film has taken a bumper opening of 60-65% and the biggest for a Hindi film since Thugs of Hindostan last Diwali, reports Box Office India.

It will be interesting to see how far can Bharat go at the box office.

(All the box office figures are taken from Box Office India)