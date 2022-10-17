Will Chiranjeevi's GodFather Get a Sequel? What We Know

Chiranjeevi-starrer GodFather, the remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer, has impressed the audience. With the stellar performance and swag of Chiranjeevi and the extended cameo of Salman Khan, the movie received a thumbs-up from critics as well. And now, Mohan Raja has hinted at GodFather 2, making the fans go crazy.

Mohan Raja said, “GodFather has won the trust of the audience. I think we will get the opportunity to make GodFather 2 soon.” Lucifer was the only film in the Malayalam cinema to breach the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The director and producers wasted no time in introducing the sequel to Lucifer. Due to Covid, the project was delayed. On August 18, Prithviraj posted a photograph with the core team of the project, titled Empuraan. “#L2E. Team,” Prithviraj captioned. Sukumar also shared an image with Lucifer’s main lead Mohanlal, film writer Murali Gopy and producer Marcus Antonius Perumbavoor.

Hence, If Lucifer 2 is on the cards then GodFather, being the remake, will follow its path. Actor-turned-director Prithviraj noted that Lucifer Empuraan is going to be a full-fledged commercial entertainer and will cater to all sections of the audience. Prithviraj said, “The huge success you gave Lucifer has given us more confidence to dream big for Empuraan.”

Chiranjeevi’s GodFather has crossed Rs.100 crore at the box office.

