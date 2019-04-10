English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will 'Chitralahari' Break A Bad Box Office Streak for Sai Dharam Tej?
Directed by Kishore Tirumala of Nenu Sailaja fame, the film features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Nivetha Pethuraj opposite Sai Dharam Tej.
The poster of 'Chitralahiri.'
After a string of flops for the last three years, Sai Dharam Tej is now testing his luck with the film, Chitralahari. Directed by Kishore Tirumala of Nenu Sailaja fame, this film features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Nivetha Pethuraj opposite him.
Chitralahari will hit the screens on April 12. A couple of songs have been released and they are getting good response from the audience. The movie’s trailer got 3 million views on YouTube. Sai Dharam Tej is very confident about the film's success. “Continue six flops gave me a good lesson so I chose this script very carefully I’m hoping this film will be blockbuster like previous hit movie,” said Sai Dharm Tej.
“I’m happy to join hands with the prestigious banner and hopes to break this jinx with this wholesome entertainer. Feeling happy about working with pretty damsels Nivetha Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan and thanked Kishore Tummala for my 'fool-proof' script,'” Sai Dharam Tej added.
