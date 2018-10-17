Will Continue to Add My Voice to #MeToo Despite Allegations Against My Father: Nandita Das

Actor-director Nandita Das, who has been backing women's voices in the wake of the #MeToo movement, Tuesday broke her silence over the sexual harassment allegations against her father, noted painter Jatin Das, stating that despite the "disturbing" accusations against him she would continue to add her voice to the campaign.A woman, who is the co-founder of a paper-making company, on Tuesday claimed that she was sexually harassed 14 years ago by noted painter Jatin Das, allegations which he dismissed as "vulgar".In a Facebook post, Nandita wrote, "As a strong supporter of the #MeToo movement, I want to reiterate that I will continue to add my voice to it, despite the disturbing allegations made against my father, which he has categorically denied," she wrote on the social networking site.I have maintained from the very start that this is the time we all need to listen, so that women (and men) feel safe to speak up. At the same time, it is also important to be sure about allegations so as not to dilute the movement. I do believe truth will prevail. And that is all I have to say on this matter."Jatin Das is the latest to join a long list of Indian celebrities who have been accused of sexual harassment as part of the #MeToo campaign that has taken the country by storm.The woman, identified as Nisha Bora, took to Twitter to level the allegations against the noted painter.Describing the incident, Bora, who was 28-years-old then, said Das during a dinner event asked whether she "had the time and willingness to assist him for a few days to organise his work material", and after she gave her approval on the second day -- at his Khidki village studio -- he molested her."... He attempted to grab me. I wriggled out of his embrace, flustered. Then he did it again... I pushed him away and moved away from him. At that moment, he said 'Come on, it would be nice'. Or something like that. What I recall was his disbelief that I was pushing back. I picked my bag... and ran home. Never to speak about it. Until now," she said.The Padma Bhushan awardee, however, denied the allegations and said these days a "game" is going on to level allegations against people for the "fun" of it.He dismissed as "vulgar" the allegations levelled against him."I am shocked. All kinds of things are happening these days... Some people do things and some people make allegations. I don't know her, I have never met her, and even if I did meet somebody somewhere one doesn't behave like this... It is vulgar. There is a game going on, some people are real, have done some things while some people are making allegations for the fun of it," he told PTI.