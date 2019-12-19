Will Dabangg 3 Turn Out to be Salman Khan's Biggest December Release at the Box Office?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is known for his festive releases. The actor time and again has made sure that he releases his films during Eid, Diwali or Christmas and the box office results have been beyond belief. The actor has as many as 13 films in the Rs 100 crore club and with the third instalment of Dabangg franchise releasing ahead of Christmas, the action-comedy could be the 14th one.

Dabangg as a franchise has had a brilliant run at the box office. Dabangg and Dabangg 2 had earned Rs 141 crore and Rs 149 crore in India, respectively. Dabangg 3, also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kichha Sudeep, will be the 8th Salman Khan film to release in the month of December.

Before Dabangg 3 gets into a box office battle, here's how his earlier films that have released in the month have performed at the ticket window.

Salman's debut film Maine Pyar Kiya was released on December 29, 1989 and it was a commercial hit. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, it became one of India's highest-grossing films of the year and went on to earn a profit of over Rs 20 crore by 1990.

A year later, Baaghi: A Rebel for Love, starring Salman and Nagma, was released, which again became a box office success. Among the top 10 highest-grossing films of 1990, the film was a semi-hit with nett earnings of Rs 2.75 crore. Twenty-six years after its release, the film was rebooted with Tiger Shroff in the lead and now it is a multicrore franchise.

His next December release was Sangdil Sanam in 1994, which turned out to be a box office dud. While Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! released in the same year in August was a major success, Sangdil Sanam failed to pull the audience to the theaters.

Post this, the actor stayed away from December releases for quite some time. It was after 12 years in 2006 that the last month of the year saw a Salman Khan film. However, it didn't turn out to be favourable. The multistarrer film Babul, which had Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, Rani Mukerji and Hema Malini, among others, was a flop and earned Rs 17.31 crore nett.

In 2012, Salman again turned to December for Dabangg 2. At the peak of his career, the film did exceptionally well at the box office and raked in close to Rs 150 crore. It was Salman's fifth film to enter the Rs 100 crore club after Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard and Ek Tha Tiger.

His last December release, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) was also a commercial hit with total nett earnings of Rs 339 crore.

Salman's last 10 films have been in the 100 crore club with Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bajrangi Bhaijaan earning over Rs 300 crore.

His last three films Bharat, Race 3 and Tiger Zinda Hai also saw good box office opening and made a business of Rs 41 crore, Rs 27 crore and Rs 34 crore, respectively on the first day of their release.

However, it might not be a cakewalk for Dabangg 3. Although it has a clear run for a week, the film will face competition from Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, which releases on December 27.

Given the huge fan base of Salman, Dabangg 3 might have a good opening but its overall box office business will eminently depend on word of mouth.

(Box office figures have been taken from boxofficeindia.com)

