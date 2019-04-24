English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani be Replaced by Ami Trivedi in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?
Disha Vakani, who has given birth to a baby girl in November 2017, has not confirmed on her return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Image: Disha Vakani as Dayaben in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'
TV actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah went on a maternity break in September 2017. The actress has been missing on popular TV sitcom ever since. Disha Vakani, who has given birth to a baby girl in November 2017, has not confirmed on her return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
While the hunt for new Dayaben has already begun after the makers of the show have confirmed the replacement of Disha Vakani, it is now speculated that Chidiya Ghar fame Ami Trivedi might be roped in as the new Dayaben.
However, when Ami Trivedi was approached on the news recently by The Times of India, she denied the news. Ami Trivedi said, “No, I have not been approached, but my friends have been telling me that I should take up the role and would suit the character. I have not been offered the role, nor the makers have tried to reach me out.”
She added, “It is a huge responsibility and would be difficult for any artist to fill into the big boots of Disha Vakani. I am sure any actor who replaces her would have to face bricks and stones at the beginning because Disha has been associated with Taarak Mehta... for 10 long years and the audience love her. I can't comment on your question till the time I am approached the show. Once the makers offer me the role, I will be in a better position to talk.”
Asit Modi, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, who seems quite upset with the unprofessional behavior of Disha Vakani, recently confirmed replacing the actress in the show.
In a statement to Indian Express, he said, “There are women who take maternity breaks and then resume work. We have given Disha leave and now we cannot wait more so will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. We will have to replace her, for the audience who have waiting for Daya's return. And as it’s said, the show must go on.”
