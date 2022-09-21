Will Deepika Padukone Be a Part of Brahmastra 2? Ayan Mukerji Has This To Say

Ever since the release of Brahmastra part one, there has been a massive buzz online about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s casting in the second part of the trilogy. Fans have gone gaga over a scene of Deepika Padukone holding baby Shiva in the first film. While the dark scene makes it difficult to identify the character as Padukone, now director Ayan Mukerji’s reaction to the same has made fans more eager to unveil the mystery. Notably, several online fan theories claim that it is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who will play the roles of Amrita and Dev in Brahmastra 2 but the director of the film isn’t ready to divulge the information yet.

During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, when Mukerji was shown proof of Padukone’s scene in the Brahmastra Part 1, the filmmaker responded with a cross-question, “Do we have her in part one?” he asked. Mukerji further claimed that the scene is dark and the face of the character is not visible to the director clearly.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/59VbNAPfiK4″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

He continued, “I think you have imagined it. I think it was in that particular screen. Also, the image is so dark, that I can’t see the face of the actor.” The director is backed by Alia Bhatt, who played Isha the main protagonist’s love interest. Bhatt claimed that everything will be made clear once the time is right. She said, “I think, it’s what you want to see. Har cheese ko batane ka ek waqt hota hai (There’s a time to tell everything.” To this, the director added, “Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.”

He explained that people are going to believe what they perceive from the film but he is not ready to confirm Deepika Padukone’s involvement in Brahmastra part one or two as of yet. “What you want to see is what you see. We are not confirming only that Deepika is a part of part one or a part of part two yet,” he said.

Ranbir Kapoor was the last one to partake in the conversation and when he did, he used the dialogue of Yeh Jawani hai Deewani to move to other questions swiftly. “Sahi waqt pe kut lena chahiye, warna gile shiqwe hone lagte hai (It is important to stop at the right time or it gives rise to grievances). So, I think you should move to the next question.”

While the cast of Brahmastra 2 remains under wraps, the second part of the trilogy will trace the life of Shiva’s parents Amrita and Dev. Meanwhile, the box office collection of part one Shiva is soaring greater heights with every coming week.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here