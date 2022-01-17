Will Dynamics Chxange In Marathi TV Show Sahkutumb Sahparivar Over Sarita’s Pregnancy?

The Marathi show ‘Sahkutumb Sahparivar’ on Star Pravah is a huge favorite with the viewers. There is currently an atmosphere of joy and celebration in the show. The female lead Avni has just given birth to a daughter and also given the right of co-motherhood to Sarita, her elder sister-in-law. Now, it has been revealed that Sarita herself is also going to be a mother soon. This gives rise to many questions in the house. Viewers are wondering whether this will lead to a misunderstanding between Sarita and Avni.

In a promo, recently aired by Star Pravah, Sarita is seen sitting with the baby. It is then that she gets a call from the doctor, who gives her the good news that she is pregnant. This news has made everyone in the family very happy, but it has also given rise to subtle differences between Avni and Sarita.

Avni, after getting the news, says that now Sarita will come to understand the difference between simply playing and spending time with a baby, and actually giving birth to one. This statement by Avni has made the viewers think that there might be a conflict between Sarita and Avni now.

For now, with the arrival of Avni’s baby, the atmosphere in the house is one of happiness. The baby is keeping the whole family united and everyone is having a great time.

The series ‘Sahakutumb Sahaparivar’ is all about family ties and love. It shows a joint family and the love that exists between the family members. It shows how the elder brother and sister-in-law take care of their siblings in lieu of their parents. Now, the news of Sarita’s pregnancy may affect the dynamics in the family.

