Will Emraan Hashmi be Seen Opposite Jacqueline Fernandes in Arth Remake?

If reports are to be believed, actor Emran Hashmi has been approached to play the male lead in the Arth remake, according to a report in Pinkvilla. There has been quite a buzz about Jacqueline Fernandes and Swara Bhaskar playing the role of Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi in the remake. The Arth remake will be directed by actress-filmmaker Revathi. The original movie was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and was released in 1982.

Citing a source Pinkvilla said, "Emraan has been approached to play one of the male leads, possibly Kulbhushan Kharbanda's role. The actor is pretty excited about the part, given that the original was tactfully and meticulously looked over by Bhatt himself. Emraan's closeness with the Bhatt family is well known and Emraan obviously seems to be an obvious choice for the role."

Swara Bhaskar will be seen playing the role of deserted wife whose husband leaves her for other woman and she start traversing the path of self-discovery.

Jacqueline Fernandes will be seen playing the role played by Smita Patil in the original movie. She will be a woman who inadvertently becomes the third wheel in the relationship of a couple which is likely to be played by Emraan Khan and Swara Bhaskar.

The shooting of Arth remake is likely to begin from December this year of early 2020.

