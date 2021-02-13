Will Eubank To Direct 'Paranormal Activity" Reboot

Los Angeles: A reboot of supernatural horror franchise “Paranormal Activity” is in the works from filmmaker Will Eubank andwriter Christopher Landon. Jason Blum of Blumhouse and Oren Peli will return to produce the new movie, which is being described as an “unexpected retooling” of the franchise, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Eubank, who most recently helmed Kristen Stewart-starrer “Underwater”, will direct the project from a script by Landon, who worked extensively for the franchise. Landon will executive produce alongside Steven Schneider.

Created by Peli, the franchise started with 2007’s “Paranormal Activity”, which spawned five sequels over the years. The films are based around a family haunted by a demon that stalks, terrifies and ultimately murders several members of the family and other bystanders during the course of the films.

The series makes use of production cameras set up and used like security cameras or other recording devices in an attempt to present the films as found footage. The new”Paranormal Activity” movie is slated to release on March 4, 2022.