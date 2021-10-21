'Will Fast In Front of CM's House if...': Actor Simbu’s Mother 

Tamil star Simbu’s parents T. Rajender and Usha Rajender have filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office against any stay on the release of the Venkat Prabhu-directed film Maanaadu starring their son. Not just that, she added that she was ready to sit on a fast in front of the chief minister’s house if there was any trouble in the release of her son’s film.

In their complaint, they alleged that the movie was aided by the Tamil Nadu Current Distributors’ Association, which, according to them, has been set up in a non-democratic manner.

In an interview with reporters, Usha alleged that Michael Rayappan’s movies featuring Simbu (T Rajendran) are being treated unfairly. She hit out at distributor Arulpathi for allegedly trying to exert his political influence. “They are tarnishing the name of the Chief Minister by claiming that they have political influence. If Simbu’s conference film is prevented from coming on Diwali, I am ready to fast in front of the house of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.,” said Usha.

T. Rajender said, “Some people in Tamil cinema are playing politics in the name of the current distributors’ association which has been formed in a non-democratic manner. Tamil Cinema Producers Association executives Murali, Radhakrishnan, Mannan, Chandru Prakash Jain, Kathiresan and Dinesh are indirectly helping people like Arulpathy and Michael Rayappan."

“This dirty politics is pushing many filmmakers to suicide. We have complained with the Chennai Police Commissioner asking the police to take action against the gang,” he added. Incidentally, back in 2017, Simbu was accused of non-compliance by producer Michael Rayappan regarding the movie Anbanavan Adangadhavan Asaradhavan.

Rayappan had filed a complaint with the Nadigar Sangam, asking Simbu to repay Rs 20 crore to compensate the losses.

