Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly Take On 'Holmes & Watson'; Watch the Trailer Here
Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly are co-starring in their third movie together, this time heading to Victorian Britain as the great detective Sherlock Holmes and his enthusiastic yet equally incompetent assistant Doctor Watson.
Ferrell and Reilly in and as Holmes & Watson
Having made family farce Step Brothers and motoracing send-up Talladega Nights together, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly are teaming up again -- and this time with the director of Ferrell's prison comedy, "Get Hard."
Ferrell stars as Sherlock Holmes and Reilly as sidekick Doctor Watson in the November 2018 release that sees Ralph Fiennes return to the antagonist's role, not as Voldemort from "Harry Potter" but this time as Holmes' scheming nemesis Moriarty.
Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3, Christine) becomes Grace Hart, the doctor who actually knows something about human physiology, while Fiennes' fellow "Harry Potter" alumnus, Pam Ferris, plays Queen Victoria, whose life is at threat.
There are also slots for Hugh Laurie (House), Kelly Macdonald (T2 Trainspotting), Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon (The Trip) and Lauren Lapkus (Jurassic World) in a script that was written by director Etan Cohen.
Holmes & Watson is scheduled for a November 9 release in US and Canadian theaters. That puts it a week after Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and the Tiffany Haddish and Tika Sumpter comedy Nobody's Fool, the same week as animated Christmastime musical The Grinch and World War II horror The Overlord, and a week before crime thriller Widows and "Harry Potter" prequel-sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.
December 26 has been announced as its UK and Australian date, with an early January marker put down for a South African and Dutch debuts.
