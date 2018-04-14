English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Ferrell Escapes Unhurt After Car Accident That Leaves Two Others Injured
Ferrell and another passenger were "unhurt" and were released from an Orange County hospital
Will Ferrell, a cast member in "The House," poses at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, June 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
Actor Will Ferrell was unhurt in a car accident that left two others injured, according to his representatives. The accident took place on Thursday night in California, reports cnn.com.
"While travelling back to Los Angeles after hosting a voter registration event in San Diego, a car carrying Ferrell and three of his colleagues was struck on the freeway by another vehicle," read a statement from Ferrell's representatives from United Talent Agency (UTA).
Ferrell and another passenger were "unhurt" and were released from an Orange County hospital, according to UTA.
"Ferrell's longtime driver, Mark Thompson, and his another passenger, identified as Carolina Barlow, remain hospitalised in stable condition," the statement said.
"Ferrell is staying close by as his friends are being treated, and has expressed his deep gratitude to the first responders who were immediately at the scene and to the hospital team that took such great care of them," the statement added.
Ferrell, 50, was a passenger in an SUV that overturned during a two-car accident late Thursday in Orange County, according to an accident report from the California Highway Patrol.
According to the accident report, Ferrell's vehicle was struck when another car veered into its lane. Ferrell's SUV then struck the center divider median and subsequently overturned.
Also Watch
"While travelling back to Los Angeles after hosting a voter registration event in San Diego, a car carrying Ferrell and three of his colleagues was struck on the freeway by another vehicle," read a statement from Ferrell's representatives from United Talent Agency (UTA).
Ferrell and another passenger were "unhurt" and were released from an Orange County hospital, according to UTA.
"Ferrell's longtime driver, Mark Thompson, and his another passenger, identified as Carolina Barlow, remain hospitalised in stable condition," the statement said.
"Ferrell is staying close by as his friends are being treated, and has expressed his deep gratitude to the first responders who were immediately at the scene and to the hospital team that took such great care of them," the statement added.
Ferrell, 50, was a passenger in an SUV that overturned during a two-car accident late Thursday in Orange County, according to an accident report from the California Highway Patrol.
According to the accident report, Ferrell's vehicle was struck when another car veered into its lane. Ferrell's SUV then struck the center divider median and subsequently overturned.
Also Watch
-
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Friday 13 April , 2018 October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
Friday 13 April , 2018 Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
Friday 13 April , 2018 Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|24
|14
|17
|55
|1
|Australia
|72
|54
|56
|182
|2
|England
|38
|38
|39
|115
|4
|Canada
|14
|39
|26
|79
|5
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|6
|New Zealand
|12
|15
|14
|41
|7
|Scotland
|9
|13
|20
|42
|8
|Wales
|9
|12
|14
|35
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|8
|6
|23
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|10
|26
|12
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|11
|21
|13
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|14
|Singapore
|3
|2
|2
|7
|15
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|16
|Uganda
|3
|0
|2
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|5
|4
|10
|20
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|21
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|22
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|23
|Fiji
|1
|0
|2
|3
|24
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|25
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|Namibia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|33
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|33
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|36
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|2
|2
|36
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|36
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- A Kid Like Jake Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Flashes Briefly as Jim Parsons and Claire Danes' Friend
- Rampage Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson & Monsters Break In Blockbuster Season With Dumb, Fun Creature Feature
- Shweta Bachchan-Nanda To Publish Debut Novel In October
- Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
- After October Gets Rave Reviews, Varun Dhawan Says Dan Is Within All Of Us