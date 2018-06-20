English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Will Ferrell To Direct and Star in New Eurovision Comedy For Netflix
Ferrell was reportedly inspired by a visit to this year's Eurovision and is thought to have been a fan since being introduced to the contest by his wife of 18 years, Swedish actress Viveca Paulin.
Will Ferrel (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Anchorman star Will Ferrell is set to direct and appear in a Netflix movie based on the Eurovision Song Contest, a glitzy annual musical extravaganza known for its over-the-top costumes, media reports said on Tuesday.
The 50-year-old A-lister will also co-write Eurovision with Andrew Steele, former head writer of Saturday Night Live, on which Ferrell starred for years.
Ferrell was reportedly inspired by a visit to this year's Eurovision and is thought to have been a fan since being introduced to the contest by his wife of 18 years, Swedish actress Viveca Paulin. The movie is being interpreted as an attempt by Netflix to appeal to its customers abroad.
"The deal gives Netflix a comedy that will mean as much or more to an offshore streaming subscriber base more familiar with the song competition," said Mike Fleming Jr, film editor for entertainment website Deadline. "And Ferrell becomes the latest feature comedy star to set a star vehicle at Netflix, at a time when star-driven comedies are struggling mightily on the big screen," he added.
Other big name comics signed up for projects with the streaming service include Mike Myers, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and Rob Schneider -- all Saturday Night Live alumni.
Eurovision, which began in Switzerland in 1956, remains a relatively obscure event in the United States, despite past high-profile winners including Celine Dion and ABBA. No release date has yet been set for Eurovision, which would be Ferrell's second Netflix project after romantic comedy Ibiza, which he co-produced, though he did not appear in it.
AFP reached out to Ferrell and Netflix but neither were immediately available to comment.
Also Watch
The 50-year-old A-lister will also co-write Eurovision with Andrew Steele, former head writer of Saturday Night Live, on which Ferrell starred for years.
Ferrell was reportedly inspired by a visit to this year's Eurovision and is thought to have been a fan since being introduced to the contest by his wife of 18 years, Swedish actress Viveca Paulin. The movie is being interpreted as an attempt by Netflix to appeal to its customers abroad.
"The deal gives Netflix a comedy that will mean as much or more to an offshore streaming subscriber base more familiar with the song competition," said Mike Fleming Jr, film editor for entertainment website Deadline. "And Ferrell becomes the latest feature comedy star to set a star vehicle at Netflix, at a time when star-driven comedies are struggling mightily on the big screen," he added.
Other big name comics signed up for projects with the streaming service include Mike Myers, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and Rob Schneider -- all Saturday Night Live alumni.
Eurovision, which began in Switzerland in 1956, remains a relatively obscure event in the United States, despite past high-profile winners including Celine Dion and ABBA. No release date has yet been set for Eurovision, which would be Ferrell's second Netflix project after romantic comedy Ibiza, which he co-produced, though he did not appear in it.
AFP reached out to Ferrell and Netflix but neither were immediately available to comment.
Also Watch
-
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lust Stories Review: Radhika Apte, Karan Johar Own This Cocktail Of Desire
- Osterica Francescana Crowned World's Best; Gaggan Anand's Indian Restaurant Gets 5th Spot
- Watch: When Ranbir Kapoor Not Ranveer Singh Carried Deepika Padukone On His Back, Created a 'Wow' Moment For Fans
- Shaw and Mayank Slam Centuries as India 'A' Annihilate Leicestershire
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Ups the Glamour Quotient at Femina Miss India World 2018; See Pics