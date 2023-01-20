Will Fix Wedding Date With Rocking Rakesh This Month End: Jordar Sujatha

Rocking Rakesh and Jordar Sujatha are one of the most popular couples in the Telugu industry. The duo met on the sets of the comedy show Jabardasth and fell in love with each other. Now, Rocking Rakesh and Jordar Sujatha are soon going to become a real-life couple. Recently, Sujatha took to her YouTube channel and shared her love for the actor.

In the video, the actress said, “Our love story has reached its final destination." The video has garnered more than 1 lakh views and is making huge noise on social media.

Check out the video here

Sujatha told that at the end of this month, she will get engaged to Rocking Rakesh. She further informed via her Youtube channel that on the same day, the couple will fix their wedding date in the presence of their family members. Following the announcement, fans expressed their joy and love in the comment section.

One user wrote, “Congratulations to both of you. God bless you both. Enjoy your family life very soon." Another user commented, “All the best. Waiting for more videos and the marriage date. Love you both." One user also commented, “Congratulations Sujatha and Rakesh made for each other."

In the upcoming episode, which will air on January 20, Rakesh will reportedly be seen giving Sujatha an engagement ring as a token of his love. Not so long ago, the couple went to Dubai along with their close friends.

On the work front, Rakesh was last seen in the 2022 film Dream Boy. Written and Directed by Rajesh Kannaparthi, the film was successful at the box office. Rocking Rakesh will next be seen in the film Park.

Meanwhile, Sujatha gained fame after she participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. Jordar Sujatha started her career as a news anchor with HMTV and also garnered huge praise for her Bharatnatyam dancing style.

