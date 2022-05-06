'Will Forever be Indebted to You': Amruta Khanvilkar's Post for Chandramukhi Director

The makers of Chandramukhi are on cloud 9 right now after the grand success of the film. Released on April 29 amid high promotions, the movie has lived up to expectations in almost every department. From Prasad Oak’s direction and Amruta Khanvilkar’s dance to Ajay-Atul’s music, the film ticked almost all the boxes for the audience and critics alike. Many have hailed the movie as a milestone for Marathi cinema. Amid all the praise and adulation, Amruta shared a heartwarming post, thanking director Prasad Oak for the role of the title character in the film.

Amruta shared a video containing two clips side by side, both playing the song Sawaal Jawaab from the movie. A clip showed a behind the scenes shot wherein Prasad Oak is lip syncing to the song with elaborate hand gestures as he directed how to perform the shot. The second clip showed the final product where Amruta was performing the song.

In the caption, she thanked Prasad Oak for the “glorious character" she got to perform on screen. “I have no words for what you have done. I will be forever indebted to you for introducing me to myself,” she wrote.

Manjiri Oak, the wife of director Prasad, commented about her terrific expressions and her dedication. “Love you and God Bless you,” she said.

Chandramukhi’s release was preceded by high-level promotions, including unveiling an aircraft with a poster of the movie on it, a first for a Marathi film. Its box office collections were also significantly higher for a Marathi film. Talking about the success of the movie, Prasad Oak said that the response had been very encouraging and he wondered if Chandramukhi would start a new era in this industry.

