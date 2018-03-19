English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will & Grace Revival Gets Green Light For Third Season
The Will & Grace revival reunites original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes.
Image: A still from Will and Grace.
The revival of American sitcom Will & Grace has been extended to season three and its second one has been expanded. NBC network has ordered an 18-episode third season for fall 2019. That would be the comedy show's 11th season overall, including its original eight-season run from 1998-2006, reports deadline.com.
The second season, slated for fall 2018, has now been expanded from 13 to 18 episodes with an order for five additional episodes.
"As far as I'm concerned, we can't get enough of 'Will & Grace'...," NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said, adding, "We're eternally grateful that Debra, Eric, Sean and Megan feel the same way and wanted to keep this good thing going. I'm overwhelmed by the euphoric response the new show has received from the press and the audience, and my hat is off to the unrivaled writing team of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, as well as the brilliant directing of Jimmy Burrows, for consistently delivering one of the best shows on television."
(With IANS inputs)
Third time’s a charm! 😍 #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/QPXMAZiuJX— Will & Grace (@WillAndGrace) March 18, 2018
