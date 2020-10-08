Will Have to Put Her on Therapy to Get Over This Trauma, Says Rhea Chakraborty's Mother on Her Release

Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail in a drugs-related case on Wednesday in the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput investigation. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was grated Rhea's custody on September 8 and she was let out of Byculla jail after almost a month.

After her release, Rhea's mother Sandhya told a website that she will have to put her daughter in therapy to help her get over the trauma and reclaim her life. On her release, Sandhya said, "What she has gone through… how will she heal from this? But she is a fighter and she must be strong."

She added, "I will have to put her on therapy to help her get over this trauma and reclaim her life. While it’s a relief she’s out of prison, it’s crazy it’s still not over. My son is still behind bars and I’m paranoid about what tomorrow will bring."

Sandhya also talked battling suicidal thoughts during this time and claimed she herself sought therapy to overcome this difficult period. "My family’s not just been pushed to a corner, it’s been destroyed. At one point I thought the only way to end it was by ending my life. I’m not this kind of a person, you know. I’ve sought therapy for myself. Now when these feelings appear, I keep reminding myself I need to be there for my children. They’re going through far worse,” she further said.

Some of the accused in the drugs case, being investigated by the NCB, have been granted bail, others remain in custody for varying periods as the NCB probe continues along with questioning of several leading actresses.