'Will Include Drama, Emotions and...': Actor Sarathumar on Vijay’s Varisu

Varisu, the much-awaited Thalapathy Vijay film, is finally reaching the end of production. The film billed as family entertainment drew attention with its intriguing posters. Recently in an interview, Sarathumar talked about the story of Varisu and cleared some misconceptions about the film.

While many assumed that the film would be a family drama, Sarathumar has stepped in to clear the air, stating that the Varisu will include family, drama, emotions, entertainment, music, and action. R Sarathkumar is said to be playing Thalapathy Vijay’s father in the Vamsi Paidipally-directed film.

According to speculations, famous actor Shaam will play one of his brothers in the much-anticipated film. More information about the other supporting characters will be published very shortly.

According to recent sources, the popular actor is portraying the third son of a business magnate. After his elder brothers fail to fulfil their obligations for various reasons, he is compelled to manage his father’s corporate empire and become the new CEO of the corporation.

Varisu will follow the transformation of its lead character, Thalapathy Vijay, from a carefree young guy to a business tycoon.

Unconfirmed sources also claim that SJ Suryah, the popular actor-director, has been cast in a cameo role in Varisu. According to insiders close to the film, SJ Suryah’s part would be brief but will arrive at a pivotal juncture in the tale with Thalapathy Vijay’s character. The actor-director has already begun filming for the famous production.

The film is set to be released in Pongal 2023. The film’s principal photography is slated to be completed by September, and the crew will return to Chennai for the next schedule.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the female protagonist in Varisu, her first on-screen collaboration with the actor. Fans are also excited about Prakash Raj, who has joined the project, reuniting him with Vijay after a lengthy absence.

