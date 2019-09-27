After a long wait, John Abraham has finally took to Twitter to announce the release of the sequel of his cop drama Satyameva Jayate. The upcoming movie will be a standalone sequel. The actor wrote, “#SatyamevaJayate2 releasing 2nd October 2020!” It is to be noted that Satyameva Jayate 2 was previously slated to hit the screens of 15 August, 2020.

The movie will have Divya Khosla Kumar as the main lead, opposite John Abraham. It will be directed by Milap Zaveri, who has also directed the first installment of the franchise.

The 2018 movie Satyameva Jayate had Abraham as the protagonist, playing a vigilante who eliminates corrupt police officers. The movie also starred Manoj Bajpayee, who has been given the task to catch the vigilante. The film hit the theatres on Independence Day 2018, and had the highest opening day for an A-rated film. However, it received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

The upcoming sequel will also deal with a similar subject, where the protagonist will be seen fighting against injustice and the corrupt. However, it will have no connection with the 2018 release.

The movie will clash with Shoojit Sircar’s period drama Sardar Udham Singh, starring Vicky Kaushal as the titular hero. It will also clash with the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo remake in India, starring Tiger Shroff in the lead.

Satyameva Jayate 2 will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani, and will be directed by Milap Milan Zaveri.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.