Will Jr NTR Be The Next Face Of Licious? Read To Know More

Jr NTR has received global acclaim since the release of RRR and has turned the actor into a pan-India star. His fandom has grown, particularly among women, who are smitten by his performance as Komaram Bheem. The actor is set to steal hearts once more with his latest films, which are in the production stage.

He is making headlines with all his upcoming projects. But for those of you who are unaware, there’s one more good news that has surfaced on the internet. Homegrown meat products online platform, Licious has posted a 7-second video that hints towards Jr NTR as the next face of the brand. The video shows the actor’s back and writes, “Making special entrance soon” on the video. The caption of the video reads, “A blockbuster entry incoming. Are you ready?”

Jr NTR looks great in this new look, donning a formal suit. One cannot overlook his killer avatar; the pose is captivating and power-pact.

On the other work front, Jr NTR will soon begin filming for Koratala Siva’s NTR30. The film’s pre-production work is in full swing, and the producers have enlisted music composer Anirudh Ravichander to compose the music for the untitled drama.

The music director has even begun talks with filmmaker Koratala Siva about it. The creators shared a sneak peek of one of the discussions on Twitter, writing, “The #NTR30 music begins. #KoratalaSiva and Anirudh are discussing the release of a blockbuster album."

NTR30 is Jr NTR’s second collaboration with filmmaker Koratala Siva. The actor-director team previously collaborated on the 2016 action-drama Janatha Garage. Ratnavelu will direct the film’s cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad will oversee the editing. Sabu Cyril, the art designer, has also joined the team. The lead actress for NTR30 has not been confirmed yet. More details are expected to be revealed soon.

