Will Kaafir Establish Dia Mirza in the Web Series Space?

Dia Mirza, who was last seen in Sanju, has started her journey in the web shows with Kaafir. The series follows the journey of a woman who is accused of being a militant and is later helped by an Indian journalist, portrayed by Mohit Raina.

In a freewheeling chat, Mirza said that what attracted her most to the storyline was the theme. According to her, the character which she portrays in Kaafir, Kainaaz, has empowered her and has taught her so much that she doesn’t think that she would ever want to shed this part.

In Bollywood, where old male actors are known for playing much younger characters, women don’t get the same kind of opportunities. Mirza believes that women will change this narrative in the choices they make, in the content they write and in the rejection of ageism.

Talking about her young co-star Dishita, who plays her daughter in the show, Mirza says it has been an amazing experience. She says it is through this experience that she realized one does not have to biologically produce a child to experience motherhood. She was all praise for her young co-actor.

Directed by Sonam Nair, and written by Bhavana Iyer, Kaafir is now streaming on Zee5. Watch the interview here.

