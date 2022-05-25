Will Kamal Haasan Return as Host of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6? What We Know

Bigg Boss Tamil is the most-watched reality show among the Tamil audience. The game show has completed five seasons on Vijay TV and recently debuted on the OTT platform as Bigg Boss Ultimate. The reality show has been keeping the viewers glued to the screen and has been on top of TRP charts.

Since the conclusion of the 5th season, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the 6th season of the Tamil reality show. Now, as per the industry chatter, the sixth instalment is on the cards and might start premiering in July or August month.

We all know that superstar Kamal Haasan hosted five seasons of the TV show and also presented the initial few episodes of BB Ultimate. However, actor Simbu took over the anchor’s role once Kamal left due to work commitments. This has also sparked some chatter and speculation among the viewers.

The question of who is going to host the latest season of the show is on everyone’s mind and is a hot topic right now. However, some reports suggest that due to his busy schedule and a series of projects lined up following Vikram, Kamal Haasan might not return as the host and Simbu will most likely take charge again.

Reportedly, Simbu has left a remarkable impression on viewers’ minds during his stint as the presenter of Bigg Boss ultimate and fans are anticipating the return of the beloved star. It was Simbu’s first-time taking charge of a reality show as a host.

Meanwhile, Monica Richard, the ex-wife of music composer D Imman, is reported to be one of the participants in Bigg Boss 6. However, it has not been officially announced by the makers. The team is expected to reveal further details soon.

