Will Kantara Release on OTT on November 4? What The Producer Has To Say

From journalists to critics and people, we just can’t seem to stop talking about director Rishab Shetty’s mythological marvel Kantara. Released in the theatres on September 30, the film has broken all box office records, faring brilliantly in all other languages – Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil. Kantara has even earned praise from notable South Indian celebrities like Yash, Kiccha Sudeep, and Rajnikanth. As people continue to throng the theatres to watch the visual spectacle, news regarding Kantara’s OTT release has been sparking speculations.

OTT platform Amazon Prime has already bagged the digital rights of Kantara at a hefty amount. Walking along those lines, recently, it was reported that the film will mark its presence on the OTT platform on November 4. As is evident, this revelation piqued the curiosity of viewers, creating waves among fans.

However, ending all the buzzing speculations, Kantara producer Karthik Gowda has finally addressed the rumours. Karthik has shared a post on Twitter where he rubbished all the gossip, confirming that Kantara is “certainly not” releasing on November 4.

“Wrong News! We will let you know when it is coming but certainly not November 4th,” read his tweet.

Wrong News! We will let you know when it is coming but certainly not November 4th. https://t.co/uU30w9jVC1 — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) October 27, 2022

The statement has disheartened many movie enthusiasts who were planning to watch the epic film on the OTT platform. Helmed by Rishab Shetty who has also acted in the film, Kantara brings to life ancient traditions, cultures, and folklore of the coastal regions like Bhoota Kola and Yakshaganala. This cinematic genius, produced by Homable Films also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty in key roles.

