Will Kichcha Sudeep Hit the Bullseye with Phantom?

The first look of Kichcha Sudeep in Phantom has created a solid buzz on social media.

Director Anup Bhandari sayid that it is the first big budget movie to commence its shooting amidst the covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. He said it is a completely commercial and sensibly made movie, and the audience would love the fine details. He believes the approach is little different from the regular commercial entertainers.

He also said that he was apprehensive of the release of the sneak peek, however, looking at the overwhelming response from the industry and the audience, he is very elated.

Producer Jack Manju said that it is made at a whopping budget of Rs 50 crore, but the initial plan was delayed by four months due to the covid-19 pandemic. All the precautionary measures and preventive processes have increased the cost of the production by 20%.

Here is the 1st shot I had shared earlier ,,,,with a greater quality...#PhantomBeginshttps://t.co/HLdki3Ofo9 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 21, 2020

He appreciated the passion of Kichcha Sudeep for agreeing for the shoot amidst the lockdown and said that the expected release would be in the beginning of the next year assuming the covid-19 situation is contained.

(Author Reena Poonacha is an entertainment journalist)