Will Kiran Gaikwad Return as Doctor in Season 2 of Devmanus? Here's What We Know

A viral post on Instagram has led to a lot of confusion among the fans of the hit series, Devmanus, and now they are asking whether or not actor Kiran Gaikwad will appear in season 2. The popular Marathi show had gone off the air in August 2021. Now, the second season of the series, Devmanus 2, will be aired soon, and the promo has already been released.

As per the reports, it’s Kiran Gaikwad’s recent Instagram story, wherein the actor is seen with a severe injury on the head with blood, that has led to questions about his participation in the show.

Gaikwad was seen in the pivotal role of a doctor in the show but now a social media post has led to many asking if he will return in season 2.

Let’s clear the confusion:

The picture that Kiran Gaikwad posted was probably part of the promotions. And now, it has been confirmed that Gaikwad will be seen in the role of a doctor in season 2 of Devmanus.

The second season of Devmanus has already become a hot topic among the viewers, and the new promo of the series has sparked a discussion on social media as well. The strong promotions of the second season are underway.

The fans were a bit disappointed from the last episodes of season 1 as they thought that Devi Singh would be arrested but it did not happen. Meanwhile, Chanda and Vijay’s death was finally shown. However, they were found alive and admitted to a hospital

So now the curiosity among the audience for ‘Devmanus 2’ has increased. The show will be aired on Zee Marathi soon.

