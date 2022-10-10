'Will Leave Punjab If No Arrests Made': Shehnaz Gill's Father After Death Threats

Santokh Singh Sokhi Gill, the father of actress Shehnaaz Gill, recently received a death threat over a phone call. On Saturday, Santokh said that he would leave Punjab if no arrests were made. Additionally, he claimed that the caller, who introduced himself as “Happy,” threatened to murder him before Diwali. He said, “I went to the SSP of Amritsar Rural Police on Saturday to file a complaint about the threat I received over a phone call. He said he would kill me before Diwali. I believe they want to harm me because I am a prominent Hindu leader.”

Urging the police to look into the situation, he warned, “If no arrests are made, I will soon be obliged to leave Punjab and settle somewhere else.” Police Superintendent (SP) Jaswant Kaur gave the assurance and said, “The issue will be examined and action will be taken.”

This is not the first time Santokh Singh has been threatened. After Santokh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on December 25 of the previous year, an attempt on his life was made. According to reports, Santokh was at a Dhaba, waiting outside. While his driver went inside, two unknown attackers on a bike opened fire on him.

By the time Santokh’s bodyguards reacted, the bikers fled.

Talking about his daughter, Shehnaaz became well-known after appearing on Bigg Boss 13. Fans’ favourite couple known as “SidNaaz,” Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla, grew closer while living together in the Bigg Boss 13 home, despite never declaring their relationship as a couple. In 2020, Sidharth went on to win the reality competition.

