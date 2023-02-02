Popular Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is gearing up for his 62nd release. The movie will be produced under the banner of Lyca Productions. This much-awaited project was earlier expected to be directed by Vignesh Sivan. Now the latest reports suggest that AK62 will get a new director.

Earlier, several prominent directors such as Atlee, AR Murugadoss, Vishnuvardhan and Magizh Thirumeni were rumoured to direct the much-anticipated film. However, Kalaga Thalaivan fame Magizh Thirumeni is the front-runner to replace Vignesh Shivan. Reports suggest that the director has been roped in to helm the project.

Director Magizh Thirumeni has directed several films including Thadaiyara Thaakka, Meaghamann, Thadam, and Kalaga Thalaivan. He started his journey as an assistant director with films such as Selvaraghavan and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

In the film, Ajith Kumar will be paired with Nayanthara. The film will also feature Santhanam and Arvind Swamy in pivotal roles. Now, as per the latest reports, the music of the film will be scored by Arun Raj. Previously, Anirudh Ravichander was going to compose the music for the film.

Arun Raj and Magizh Thirumeni collaborated on the film Thadam. Ajith and Magizh Thirumeni’s movie will be made on a massive budget of Rs 220 crore. The production team has planned to release the film around Diwali in 2023.

For his 63rd appearance in Tamil cinema, Ajith Kumar is reportedly planning to collaborate with Atlee. The stylish star and renowned young filmmaker will work together for the first time on-screen on the highly-anticipated project, tentatively titled AK63. According to reports, Lyca Productions is going to produce the film.

On the other hand, it is noted that Vignesh Shivan’s movie was only postponed. There is a possibility that Ajith will begin production on Vignesh Shivan’s movie after AK62.

