Will Mahesh Babu be Surpassing His Own Box Office Records with Maharshi?
Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has debuted in theaters. Here is a prediction as to what we can expect from this action-drama, box office-wise.
Image: Mahesh Babu/Instagram
After winning hearts and establishing his box office supremacy with Bharat Ane Nenu, which had him playing a charismatic Chief Minister, all eyes are set on Mahesh Babu's 25th film-- Maharshi-- that has debuted in theaters today. Maharshi was in the news for frequent delays in release date over post production work, but now that it has arrived, fans can expect box office galore at the movies, courtesy Mahesh Babu and team.
Mahesh Babu will be seen in three particular shades in Maharshi- a student, businessman and a farmer. The 2 hrs 59 minutes film, which makes it a lengthy run time, has been directed by Vamsi Paidipally (Oopiri) and produced by Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt and PVP. The film is supposed to do great in the AP/TS region, where it is releasing on maximum number of screens. Apart from that, Maharshi is getting a decent release overseas, although less than Bharat Ane Nenu, reports filmibeat.com.
With Maharshi, Mahesh Babu will aim to surpass his own glory that was created by Bharat Ane Nenu. A report in the outlet also states that the 2018 drama-thriller minted close to 100- cr in its opening weekend, worldwide. With Maharshi releasing a day prior than the traditional 3-day long weekend, the record seems to be eyed by Mahesh Babu.
The biggest threat for Maharshi is posed by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, as fans seems to be driven towards the superhero spectacle for repeat viewings. Also, Bollywood's Student of The Year 2 and another Hollywood release this Friday, Detective Pikachu, may hinder Maharshi's prospects in the Northern region.
All things said, Maharshi looks strong enough to mint anything between 100-115 cr in the opening weekend, worldwide. Maheshb Babu has a strong reach in the US and Australia and fans will look up to their 'Prince' for some wholehearted entertainment. Starring Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in pivotal roles, Maharshi is running in theaters now.
