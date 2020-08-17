Will Miss You, Friend: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham Pay Tributes to Nishikant Kamat

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat has passed away in a private hospital in Gacchiboli, Hyderabad. He was reported to be battling liver cirrhosis. Artistes and other filmmakers offered their condolences on Twitter, remembering the director of films like Force and Drishyam.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who collaborated with him on the Marathi film Laai Bhari, was among the first to tweet. He said, "I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace."

Actor Ajay Devgn, who worked with Kamat in Drishyam, said, "My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant."

John, who worked with Kamat in Force, wrote, "Will not get over this... Rest In Peace #NishikantKamat."

Actor Randeep Hooda too tweeted in his memory:

R Madhavan, who had worked with Kamat in Evano Oruvan and Mumbai Meri Jaan, tweeted a black picture.

Kamat, who had been admitted to Hyderabad's AIG Hospitals since July 31, 2020, succumbed to his illness at 4:24 pm on Monday, the hospital confirmed.

The news of the director's demise had broken prematurely on Monday morning, when several other actors like Sonal Chauhan, Renuka Shahane, Satish Kaushik, actor-writer Syed Zeeshan Quadri, etc, had expressd their grief on the passing of Kamat.

Renuka remembered her friend, writing, "RIP my friend Nishikant Kamat. I will cherish the wonderful times we shared. What a talented filmmaker you were. I am writing "were" with a very heavy heart. This is no age to pass away."

She later deleted the tweet when she realised that the filmmaker was still alive. When the news finally broke of his demise in the evening, she retweeted Riteish's tweet on the filmmaker.

The 50-year-old filmmaker had battled liver cirrhosis in the past, which was said to have relapsed again.

He has also directed critically acclaimed Marathi films like his debut directorial Dombivali Fast and Lai Bhaari. Dombivali Fast won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2006. He also featured as an actor in the Marathi film Saatchya Aat Gharat and his 2016 directorial Rocky Handsome.