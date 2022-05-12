'Will Miss You Terribly': Anagha Bhagare on Her Uncle's Demise

Marathi actor Anagha Bhagare, who plays the role of Shweta in Rang Maza Vegla, has lost a loved one. The actor lost her uncle, she informed her fans in an Instagram post.

Anagha has shared a passionate post on Instagram. Sharing a photograph of her uncle, she said, “Rest in peace kaka 09.05.2022 you went too soon. You were not my uncle, you were my friend. We have a lot of parties pending."

“Anna, I don’t have a daughter so I will give you my daughter-in-law you kept saying. You loved me like your own daughter. We used to plan for ghee poli when we meet every time," the actor said.

“Because uncle and niece are the same. You should share your sorrow freely with me. You taught me how to always stay happy. Stay grounded no matter what happens. To respect the elders. I am going to miss you terribly,” she said. After seeing this post, fans. along with her artist friends, conveyed their condolences to her and the deceased family. The post received 11,036 likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaghaa {Bhagare} (@anaghaa_atul)

Anagha was recently seen in the Marathi soap opera Rang Maza Vegla. It airs on Star Pravah. This series features Reshma Shinde and Ashutosh Gokhale. It is one of the popular serials on the small screen. The audience seems to have fallen in love with all the characters in the series.

Deepa and Karthik are the favourite duo of the audience. Apart from this, Anagha plays the role of Shweta, who appears in the negative role in the series and is loved by viewers. She has a reasonable fan base on social media 63.3 k followers on her Instagram.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.