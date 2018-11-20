English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Mukesh Chhabra Return as the Director of Kizzie Aur Manny?
The second schedule of Kizzie Aur Manny will soon start in Paris.
Image Courtesy: Mukesh Chhabra CSA/ Instagram
Mukesh Chhabra, who was removed from the position of the director of Kizzie Aur Manny, after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against him.
At that time, Fox Star India, the firm behind the film, issued a statement that read: "As a responsible organisation, Star India takes any allegation of sexual harassment of women at workplace very seriously, hence, Fox Star Studios has suspended the services of Mukesh Chabbra, the director of our film, 'Kizzie Aur Manny', which is under production, till the internal complaints committee (ICC) of M-s Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company concludes its inquiry into the allegation.”
Now, as per a Mid-Day report, the ICC hasn’t found anything against Chhabra and he may return as the director of the film which is a remake of Hollywood hit The Fault In Our Stars. The article says, “After reportedly considering the findings and the ICC’s observations, the corporate studio eventually decided to reinstate him. Now, it remains to be seen when the international conglomerate will make an official announcement. The second schedule is slotted for next month in Paris.”
The first schedule of Kizzie Aur Manny, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles, is expected to hit the screens in early 2019.
